SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The storm departing Central New York Saturday is very similar to the storm we dealt with later Monday into Tuesday of this week in terms of snowfall amounts and impact.

How much more to go with this storm?

After a bit of a break around midnight last night, the radar screen filled back up again with snow and some wintry mix in the southern Finger Lakes. This is happening as a secondary area of low pressure is forming near New Jersey.

This will cause steady snow to fall through mid-morning over much of Central New York. After that, the snow tapers to snow showers and they continue into the afternoon.

Snow showers should end by later in the afternoon.

So, how much more snow for us?

Given the steadiest snow may only last into mid-morning, we figure most spots end up with an additional inch or two of accumulation.

However, east of Syracuse there could be 2 to 4 inches of new snow by early afternoon.

That should bring storm totals of 2 to 5 inches around Syracuse, with slightly less over the Finger Lakes and the potential for a bit more than six inches north and east of Syracuse.

What will the roads be like today?

Yes, there could be a few slick or slushy spots on the roads early in the day Saturday, but with temperatures rising into the 30s to near 40 and the snow becoming lighter, roads should turn out wet by midday making travel much easier.

Quieter weather Sunday and Monday

Our current storm will move off the New England coast Saturday Night and our weather starts to quiet down.

Outside of a few flurries, Sunday is a dry and seasonably mild day. We should be in the upper 30s which is close to normal for March 5th.

Monday is a dry day too and even milder than Sunday. We could make it into the low 40s.

Don’t get too used to the milder weather as we look to start to cool down for the middle of the week. We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon.