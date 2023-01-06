SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our Spring-like weather lingered into Thursday, but Winter tries to sneak back leading into the start of the weekend. Details are below…

Is winter actually returning to Central New York?

Winter weather has been on hiatus for more than a week but will make a brief reappearance in Central New York over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Close to sunrise Friday we expect a mix of rain and snow showers to arrive in Central New York and continues through early afternoon before tapering.

There could be a slushy coating to an inch of snow over the hills Friday as a weak weather system comes through and more seasonable air arrives. In lower elevations the combination of temperatures above freezing and warm ground from our recent spell of mild weather means little if any accumulations.

After Friday, there will be some lake effect to deal with to start the weekend.

A few additional inches of snow are possible Friday night into Saturday near the Southern Tug Hill due to lake effect, but that’s about it for the time being.

Something we all feel this first full weekend of 2023 is more of a seasonable chill with highs back to near 35 which is still a little milder than normal for January standards.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term.