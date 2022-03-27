A late season blast of arctic air to end the weekend and start the new week will produce some lake snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario Sunday into the start of Monday.

Lake snow is expected to be most organized/persistent east of Lake Ontario, especially across the Tug Hill Plateau area late Saturday night through Sunday evening. This is where upwards of 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible by around sunset Sunday.

Most of the rest of CNY won’t see anything more than a slushy coating to an inch of snow mainly on grassy surfaces through Sunday, including the Syracuse area thanks to temperatures hovering near freezing. Hills south of Syracuse may pick up a couple of inches between late Saturday night and sunset Sunday with some slick spots on the roads.

Later Sunday night into the start of Monday is when the best chance for areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse could pick up some accumulating snow thanks to the core of the cold air moving in at this time. At this time, it appears a coating to as much as 2 or 3 inches of snow falls for many across the Eastern Finger Lakes, including Syracuse Sunday night/early Monday, while upwards of 4 inches may fall in the most persistent snows, especially over the hills south of Syracuse.

For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories east of Lake Ontario thru early Sunday night, and for the Eastern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area, especially the hills just south of Syracuse through the start of Monday.

Roads could get at least somewhat slick and sloppy in the Syracuse area, especially side streets and across the hills late Sunday night into the Monday morning commute.

Lake snow tapers to flurries pretty quickly Monday as drier air wins out with high pressure building in from the west.