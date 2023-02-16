SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Winter Weather Advisory has now been issued for parts of Central and Northern New York for Thursday night into Friday morning.

Precipitation moves into the region Thursday evening in the form of rain but as temperatures drop to freezing or below north of Syracuse, there could be some freezing rain which would cause slick spots on untreated surfaces later tonight into Friday morning’s commute.

The advisory is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis Counties until 1 p.m. Friday and for Oswego, Northern Cayuga, and Wayne Counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

Outside the advisory area (including Syracuse) there could also be a bit of freezing rain by the end of the Friday morning commute before changing to just snow showers.

Stay tuned for updates from The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.