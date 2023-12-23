The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory now through Sunday morning east of Syracuse where temperatures are hovering near freezing in spots with pockets of a light wintry mix expected through the start of Sunday. The light wintry mix may produce a glazing of ice on untreated surfaces, especially across the higher terrain.

Most areas won’t experience any wintry/icy mix tonight into Sunday, but if you will be out and about anywhere east of the Syracuse area out in Oneida, Madison counties be careful and watch for slick spots, especially on side streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots.