Winter Weather Advisory issued for southern CNY

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins counties from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Widespread snow will impact most of CNY Friday evening/night as a low pressure system passes to our south.

Biggest impacts will be closer to the Southern Tier. Up to 6″ of snow could fall in the advised areas. The highest totals will be in higher elevations. Snow could be heavy at times Friday evening. Roads could become slick, making travel difficult.

Snow will taper Saturday morning as the low pressure system passes through New Jersey and off the east coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected