Winter Weather Advisory issued for southern CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins counties from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Widespread snow will impact most of CNY Friday evening/night as a low pressure system passes to our south.

Biggest impacts will be closer to the Southern Tier. Up to 6″ of snow could fall in the advised areas. The highest totals will be in higher elevations. Snow could be heavy at times Friday evening. Roads could become slick, making travel difficult.

Snow will taper Saturday morning as the low pressure system passes through New Jersey and off the east coast.