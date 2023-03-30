SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re flipping back and forth between spring and wintry weather the next few days. Details are below…

Feels like winter Thursday

After a nice sunny, windy day Wednesday with highs in the 50s a potent cold front blasted through CNY with 40+ mph winds and a quick shot of rain to snow Wednesday evening. Yes, behind the front Old Man Winter is back for a brief bit.

A bit of lake effect continues Thursday morning for areas between about Syracuse, Auburn, and Cortland. A fluffy coating to an inch or two in spots across the Eastern Finger Lakes is likely.

Some sun is expected Thursday too, especially during the afternoon for CNY, but don’t be fooled by the sun because we won’t feel temperatures rise above the mid to upper 30s, or about 10 degrees below average. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens and 20s much of the day too!

Temperature rollercoaster through weekend

We are cold and quiet Thursday night with lows dropping into the 20s, but on Friday temperatures should rise well into the 40s to maybe the low 50s, especially west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes.

Unfortunately, as the milder air returns so too does clouds and some rain showers to end the week. Rain showers may start as a little mix/snow mainly north and east of Syracuse Friday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

We continue to warm Friday night into Saturday morning into the 50s Friday night and 60s Saturday morning/midday before a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon with some rain showers and possibly a t-storm.

Behind the cold front, temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 40s and 30s Saturday afternoon and evening. This leads to any rain ending as a bit of snow Saturday night across the region.

Any rain showers Saturday afternoon/evening likely end as snow Saturday night with maybe a coating to an inch for most, but a few inches is possible up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Brisk, but the pick day of the weekend

Sunday is the nicer half of the weekend with a good deal of sunshine, but it’s going to be a bit windy and unseasonably chilly.

Highs to round out the weekend probably only sneak into the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Yes, you’ll need the shades and jackets when out and about Sunday.