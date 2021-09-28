Yes, it’s been a warm September in CNY thanks to the day time highs and…

The overall warm weather theme across Central New York this year continues for the first month of meteorological fall. There are a couple of different reasons for Syracuse experiencing one of the warmest Septembers on record.

First, the average daytime high through about the first four weeks of the month is just under 67° tied for 6th warmest! The second reason, just as important as the average daytime high is the average daily low temperature. That’s right the average low temperature through nearly 4 weeks of the month is 57°, or also the 6th warmest thus far!

We’ve felt only the 40s for lows twice in September through the first 27 days which is unusual seeing that the average number of lows below 50 degrees is 10 days in a typical September! Last year in 2020, Syracuse recorded 10 days that started in the below 50 degrees, or right on average. Again, this year it only happened twice thus far, but that should climb to 4 times before the month ends.

For that reason, it makes sense why September of 2021 is among the top 10 warmest Septembers on record! Thanks to the above average warmth this month the fall foliage is lagging behind a week or two, but with the end of September and start of October turning more seasonable the trees should become more colorful pretty quickly as we head into October.