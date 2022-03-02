We all know snow lovers have been hurting this winter with the snow deficit of nearly 4 feet through February in Syracuse!

A measly 9.5″ of snow fell in December, or over 20″ below normal to start the winter months. January and February followed suit with deficits of 10.5″ and nearly 9.5″ in January and February, respectively. This equates to over 40″ below normal for the meteorological winter in Syracuse.

So that may have you questioning whether there could be a drought or not heading into the spring in CNY. In short, no. That’s because while we haven’t had much snow this winter, we have picked up a normal amount of precipitation with numerous shots of rain, and when we’ve had snow it has contained a good amount of water. As you can see below, other than January we have had a surplus in precipitation during the winter months in Syracuse.