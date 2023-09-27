SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every 67 seconds, Alzheimer’s robs someone of their memory. That’s according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Now, a new drug is offering new hope.

It’s in a clinical trial right now and SUNY Upstate needs people to enroll.

The drug is called varoglutamstat.

Dr. Sharon Brangman is the Director of Upstate’s Center of Excellent for Alzheimer’s Disease. She said the drug is different from what’s already on the market because it has a two-pronged approach.

“Amyloid is an abnormal protein that builds up in the brain and damages the nerve cells,” Brangman said. “It works by reducing production of this amyloid protein and it also removes it from the brain.”

Right now, researchers are looking for people between the ages of 50 and 85 with mild memory issues to enroll in the VIVA-MIND Study.

Most people still do not have any impact on their daily function. So, their memory problem is a nuisance but they can still carry on their usual daily tasks. These are the people we’re trying to identify because if they do have some early changes that could be related to Alzheimer’s Disease, these are the people who could benefit the most. Dr. Sharon Brangman

The study involves an MRI, ongoing memory testing, and taking a pill twice a day.

As for the side effects, Brangman said, “Some people might get some headaches or dizziness. Some people may get a little bit of swelling in their brain or bleeding when those plaques are removed. We follow people very closely. The majority of people don’t have any symptoms at all.”

Brangman is hopeful this drug will help families have more time.

We know Alzheimer’s Disease is a devastating disease for the patient and everyone around them. Right now, there’s no cure, but we’re working really hard to see if we can stop this disease in its tracks, slow down progression, and ultimately, we would like it to go away completely. Dr. Sharon Brangman

SUNY Upstate has several active trials looking at different drugs to try and slow the progression. If you’re not eligible for this study, you may be eligible for another.

To learn more call 315-464-3285.