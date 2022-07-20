CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a chance you or someone you know will be impacted by breast cancer.

It’s the second most common cancer in women, but one scan can catch cancer early and save your life.

To make the process easier for women, Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will be parked at Driver’s Village at 5885 E. Circle Drive in Cicero on Wednesday, July 27.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., women who qualify and make an appointment can get their annual scan. To be eligible, women have to be 40 years and older and not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months.

The van came into commission in 2019 to get rid of screening obstacles. Since then, they’ve scanned more than 2,000 women.

Kimberly Copeland is one of them.

She’s sharing her story of survival in hopes that it will encourage other women to prioritize routine screenings.

I made a lot of excuses why it wasn’t a good time to get a mammogram and the big one being I’m just 40, this is the first year they recommend it. Kimberly Copeland

When Copeland did get her mammogram results, she was shocked. She had cancer.

After a double mastectomy and 21 weeks of chemo, she’s in remission, grateful she caught it early.







Now, Copeland wants women to know how quick and easy the scan is.

The program manager for Upstate’s Mobile Mammography, Wendy Hunt, says breast cancer is one of the most treatable when it’s detected early.

“If you’re going to find something, the earlier you find it the better your options are.” Wendy Hunt

The benefit of the van? It comes to a neighborhood near you, cutting out travel time for a lot of people and avoiding a busy waiting room.

“People who still are uncomfortable because of the pandemic, they don’t want to sit in the waiting room, this is great because they can be the only patient here,” Hunt said.

To make an appointment, call 315-464-2588 or visit their website.