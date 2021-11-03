Wellness Wednesday: Aspirin or no aspirin? St. Joe’s cardiologist weighs in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Advice may be shifting on whether or not to take aspirin daily to prevent a heart attack or stroke.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now suggests the risks may outweigh the benefits for older Americans.

The recommendation now is coming forth that unless you have a high risk, aspirin should not be used. If you’re over 70, aspirin should not be used because you have a risk of bleeding. Your risk of bleeding goes up as your age goes up and as the dose of aspirin goes up. Dr. Russell Silverman, St. Joseph’s Health Cardiologist

St. Joseph’s Health Cardiologist Russell Silverman says the official recommendation will be made on November 8 but regardless of the outcome, he doesn’t believe it will change much from the way doctors already look at prevention.

For years, Silverman and many other doctors have taken high-risk factors such as diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, poor diet, and lack of exercise into consideration before prescribing aspirin.

Each one of those factors changes a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke.

The American Heart Association even has a calculator to determine someone’s risk.

After putting data into that calculator, Dr. Silverman said one patient’s risk dropped to less than 10 percent by not being a smoker, while another went up to 20 percent after checking a box for diabetes.

Regardless of the official recommendation released in a few weeks, Silverman says everyone should be focused on doing what they physically can to reduce their risk before turning to a drug for help.

“I would hope that they [patients] would say to themselves I don’t need the aspirin if I take care of the other issues that I know are bad.” Dr. Russell Silverman

Silverman predicts the recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force will be similar to what it is now, but modified to people ages 40-59 at a 10% or greater risk.