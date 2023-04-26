SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may not feel like it, but some stress is a good thing, we just have to get better at managing it so it doesn’t hurt our health.

Not all stress is created equal.

St. Joseph’s Health Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Monique Winnett says stress is designed to keep us safe, to let us know there’s danger, to motivate and to push us. Unfortunately, it can sometimes go overboard.

“It can go from being something that’s helpful and assists us in persevering to something problematic and not only bothersome, but something that becomes detrimental to people.” Dr. Monique Winnett

To get grounded, Dr. Winnett says we first need to have self-awareness when stress is getting out of hand. Then, get breathing.

“When we’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed our bodies start to produce more cortisol, more adrenaline, our muscles tense up, our thinking changes, our heartrate changes, our blood pressure goes up,” Winnett said. “Taking a pause to take some rounds of really slow, deep breathing can really help us recenter.”

The next big thing we have to get more comfortable with is, setting boundaries.

It can be hard for a lot of people, but Dr. Winnett says it’s beneficial to learn the art of saying no:

“Being able to just say, ‘You know what, I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, and as much as I would like to help you with this or see you or engage in this activity, I just don’t think that right now I have the bandwidth for it.'”

Dr. Winnett encourages her clients to try saying no a few times a day for a week and see how it feels. Oftentimes, she says they find it to be a positive experience.

Unsure when to say no?

Keep this rule of thumb in mind: if it brings you joy, say yes. If you feel like you’re doing something just to check it off your list, say no.

It’s also important to remember stress can build up over time and bring you down.

Here are some go-to tips to help each day:

Take short breaks throughout the day

Go for a five-minute walk outside on your lunch break

Meditate at your desk

Do some deep breathing in the carpool line

Make time for something you enjoy

Dr. Winnett says it’s especially important to set aside time for self-care, which can be anything from exercising, to meeting up with a friend, to reading a book.

If none of that works and your stress is preventing you from getting through the day, or if it’s straining your relationships, stress, or diet, Dr. Winnett suggests calling your doctor.