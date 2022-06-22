DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Memory Care Café is all about laughing, living, and leaning into friendship.

After a 16-month pandemic pause, the group is gathering once again.

They meet the second Wednesday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church in DeWitt.

Tim Frazee is one of the volunteers. He tells NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla that the café started as a place for those with memory loss but soon realized the café was serving another group just as much.

“We learned very quickly that this is just as important, if not more important, for their caregiver. People can come and relax for an hour and a half once a month and feel — I hate to use the word normal — but feel normal again, where they can go out and socialize, and not have to explain anything.”

Frazee says they’re not a support group and they’re not professionals — they’re just offering a safe space to socialize, sing, make friends, and enjoy a meal.

The program is free and welcome to anyone experiencing memory changes, so long as they have a caregiver or partner with them.

They’ll be meeting again on July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, and December 14.