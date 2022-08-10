SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is taking another lap around Central New York, so those at-home test kits are not going anywhere.

Relying on the results can be confusing though, especially if you’re a rebound case. So how should we interpret them?

SUNY Upstate’s Global Health Director Dr. Stephen Thomas tells NewsChannel 9 variants like BA.5 are more infectious than the ones we’ve seen before.

“It’s absolutely clear that people are still very infectious between five to 10 days, not everyone, but a significant percent,” says Dr. Thomas.

However, Dr. Thomas says a positive test does not necessarily mean you’re still infectious, yet people often ask him why they keep testing positive.

Dr. Thomas says you don’t have to keep testing yourself. However, if you’re still having symptoms on days 10, 11, 12, etc. you could be experiencing a rebound.

Two recent high-profile rebound cases are President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. Both took Paxlovid.

“The pattern seems to be people start to take it, they start to feel much better, and then they finish and then around day 10 of the illness, between day 10 and 14 those symptoms return.” Dr. Stephen Thomas

He says they know the virus isn’t resistant to the drug, but some people may need to be on it longer.

“It is possible that while they were on Paxlovid it was suppressing the virus enough that they tested negative,” says Dr. Thomas. “If you do have that rebound phenomenon, number one, you could be infectious again. Number two, you should talk to your doc.”

The bottom line? If you’re still having persistent symptoms, call your doctor.

Current CDC guidelines say you can leave isolation after five days if you are fever free for 24 hours and symptoms are improving, but you’re encouraged to wear a mask around others for another five days.