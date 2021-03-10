Wellness Wednesday: Do you know the signs of colorectal cancer?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — March is colorectal cancer awareness month, but those at Upstate Cancer Center want to make sure it’s on your radar year-round.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in men and women combined.

“It’s, unfortunately, one of our most preventable and one of the most common types of cancers that we see,” said Doctor Jeff Albright, a colorectal surgeon at Upstate Medical University.

Dr. Albright says it’s one of the most treatable cancers if it’s detected early.

“One of the most important things that we can do in order to prevent it is to make sure we’re getting the appropriate screening at the appropriate time.” Dr. Jeff Albright

Typically, colonoscopies start at age 50, but if you have symptoms you should talk to your doctor sooner.

Signs and symptoms can include:

Changes in your bowel habits

Changes in stool consistency

Blood in your stool

Abdominal discomfort

“Over the course of the next several years, we may actually see that screening age start to go down because we’re seeing an increasing number of people developing cancer before the typical screening age of 50,” said Albright.

A recent example is Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star died of colon cancer at only 43 years old.

Dr. Albright says African Americans are more at risk. So are those with inflammatory intestinal conditions and those with a low-fiber, high-fat diet.

Among all the things that we do in our lives, preventative things have probably the biggest impact on our health. If people can kind of get over the idea of one day of discomfort, in order to prevent you know a lot of suffering, then you know, it’s something that we can really move the needle a significant amount on our well-being. Dr. Jeff Albright

The Onondaga County Cancer Services Program offers free breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer screening services to uninsured residents of Onondaga County. Colorectal cancer screenings are for men and women over the age of 50.

You can call 315-435-3653 to see if you are eligible.