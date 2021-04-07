Wellness Wednesday: Free lung cancer screenings offered as recommended age lowers

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently lowered the recommended age for lung cancer screening from 55 to 50 for smokers. They also reduced the smoking history from a 30 pack-year to a 20 pack-year.

The change means there’s a far better chance to detect early signs of lung disease in many more people.

The Hematology/Oncology Associates of Central New York (HOA of CNY) and CRA Medical Imaging are partnering to bring Central New Yorkers free lung cancer screenings on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are the qualifications you need to meet to get a free screening:

Dr. Aref Agheli with the HOA of CNY tells NewsChannel 9 they found cancer in four people at the last screening. Since they caught it when they did, they were able to start treatment, have surgery, or begin follow-ups.

He encourages everyone who meets the requirements to take advantage, and get a free screening.

It doesn’t involve any pain, it doesn’t involve any intravenous contrast or any kind of injection or anything. It takes about 15-20 seconds. As simple as this, you don’t even have to take off your clothes. There is no discomfort and if somebody is diagnosed, that will save the patient’s life. Dr. Aref Agheli

Call 315-472-7504 to make an appointment.