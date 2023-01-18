SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This time of year, weight loss is weighing heavy on a lot of minds. To reach those New Year’s resolutions, more people are turning to plant-based diets.

They’re mostly or entirely made up of foods from plants. Think…vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds and fruit.

One reason it’s become so popular is that it’s different from going vegan or vegetarian. So, you have some flexibility when it comes to meat as your protein source, but is there a real benefit to all the buzz?

Plant-based diets are associated with lower rates of cardiovascular disease, death, lower risk of cancer, lower risk of cognitive decline, lower risk of diabetes. Nelly Kazzaz – Cardiologist, St. Joseph’s Health

Cardiologist Nelly Kazzaz says the benefit is there.

Not sure what to eat? She recommends trying plant-based meat alternatives.

“They’re actually primarily marketed for omnivores, people that love meat,” said Kazzaz.

If you want to eat less meat but you have a hard time giving up the taste, Kazzaz recommends the Impossible Burger.

She says it has iron and vitamin B12. It’s also genetically modified to have the flavor of a real burger, but it’s high in soy and sodium.

“It does have a good amount of fat but it’s a better fat, less saturated,” said Kazzaz. “If we substitute at least some of the burgers that we like to enjoy with this, there is definitely a health benefit.”

The other popular plant-based alternative is Beyond Meat.

“For people that would like to avoid genetically modified components or avoid too much soy, the Beyond Meat will be a healthier alternative and it is completely vegan at that point,” Kazzaz said.

If you do switch to a plant-based lifestyle, Kazzaz says you should be eating a well-rounded diet.

She encourages you to eat enough whole foods, grains, vegetables and fruits to be able to get all the essential proteins and amino acids.