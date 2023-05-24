SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — May is Melanoma Awareness Month. More than 4,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed annually.

It’s the most serious type of skin cancer and testing can be painful, but not anymore.

There’s an innovative test on the market called the DermTech Smart Sticker.

It analyzes moles without the need for a biopsy. The company claims it can rule out melanoma with 99% reliability.

Doctor Ramsay Farah from Farah Dermatology & Cosmetics in Syracuse came on The Morning News to explain how it works.

Click the video above to watch the demonstration.

The DermTech Melanoma Test is covered by many insurance companies.