EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated more than 200,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.
With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, there’s a push to get screened, and now is your chance!
On November 12 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA) and CRA Medical Imaging (CRA) are teaming up for an annual free screening event.
They’re offering screenings in three locations:
- HOA – 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse
- HOA – 4900 Broad Road, Syracuse
- Diagnostic Imaging Center – 37 West Garden Street, Auburn
Learn more about Lung Cancer Awareness Month from HOA
To qualify, you must be:
- 50 to 80 years old
- A current “heavy smoker” or one who has quit within the last 15 years
- Heavy smoking means:
- one pack a day for 20 years
- two packs a day for 10 years
- Heavy smoking means:
- Have not previously received a free lung cancer screening through this program
You must make an appointment. To do so, call (315) 472-7504 ext. 1300.
You can also click here to see if you’re a qualifying candidate.