EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s estimated more than 200,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

With November being Lung Cancer Awareness Month, there’s a push to get screened, and now is your chance!

On November 12 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hematology/Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA) and CRA Medical Imaging (CRA) are teaming up for an annual free screening event.

They’re offering screenings in three locations:

HOA – 5008 Brittonfield Parkway, East Syracuse

HOA – 4900 Broad Road, Syracuse

Diagnostic Imaging Center – 37 West Garden Street, Auburn

To qualify, you must be:

50 to 80 years old

A current “heavy smoker” or one who has quit within the last 15 years Heavy smoking means: one pack a day for 20 years two packs a day for 10 years

Have not previously received a free lung cancer screening through this program

You must make an appointment. To do so, call (315) 472-7504 ext. 1300.

You can also click here to see if you’re a qualifying candidate.