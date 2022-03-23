SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the National Marrow Donor Program, about 12,000 people are diagnosed with diseases they may not survive every year and thousands will die waiting for transplants.

It doesn’t have to be that way though.

New parents and their babies have something special doctors normally throw away, that might be someone’s last chance for a cure: cord blood.

Someone’s donation saved Jared Saya’s life.

He’s an outgoing, active 24-year-old full of life, but he wasn’t always this energetic.

Saya lives like there’s no tomorrow because at one point, he and his mom Geralyn didn’t think he’d survive another night.

“I wasn’t sure he was gonna make it,” said Geralyn Saya.

It was an uphill battle for Jared when he was only two years old, and then again when he was 4. Jared was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).



Jared Saya battling AML in the hospital as a young boy

It was so advanced, Geralyn says they couldn’t wait the three months it can take for a bone marrow transplant.

“He had total body radiation, he had lethal doses of chemotherapy. Lost his hair, stopped walking, had to learn to speak again,” Geralyn said.

They were running out of hope. Until the Saya’s found a quick match with cord blood. It’s taken right from the umbilical cord after birth. Moms and babies no longer need it and doctors often toss it away.

Cord blood is filled with life-saving stem cells. It can be the last chance for some people with blood cancers and up to 80 life-threatening diseases.

The Upstate Cord Blood Bank is the only functioning cord bank in the state.

It’s funded and run by SUNY Upstate but they partner with Upstate, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Crouse for collections.

Matthew Elkins is the bank’s medical director. He says the goal is to collect cord units from 40% of births.

Right now, between the three local hospitals, they’re only getting anywhere from one to 23%.

“We talk to moms afterward and they didn’t know it was an option,” said Elkins.

Now, they’re trying to get the word out. Elkins hopes Jared’s happy ending will encourage more families to donate something they really don’t need.

“There’s no cost, there’s no pain, there’s no risk. There’s no reason not to.” Matthew Elkins, Director of the Cord Blood Bank

If you ask the Saya family, there’s a big reason why you should donate! You never know whose life you’ll end up saving.

“It is really medical trash but it’s turned into a medical treasure.” Jared Saya

To learn more about cord blood donations click here.