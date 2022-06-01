SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A recent study is sparking a warning for people with heart implants: more “smart” devices may be a risk to cardiac implants.

Our everyday cell phones have long been a cause of concern for people with defibrillators. If it gets too close to the implant, the magnets inside can potentially interfere and stop it from doing its life-saving job.

Now, that list is growing to include things like AirPod charging cases, Apple pencils, and Microsoft Surface pens.

Before you panic though, St. Joseph’s Health Electrophysiologist Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha says the risk is extremely low.

“Almost all defibrillators will deliver an auto-tone when a magnet comes across it that the patient will hear, so the patient would be able to hear the sound and say ‘oh my phone is affecting my defibrillator I better move it away,'” he said.

Dr. Al-Mudamgha says people don’t have to live in fear, because if something does interfere with the implant, it will regain full function when the magnet is removed.

“Once the magnet is moved away the device resumes its normal function. It’s not like it can permanently damage the device,” he said.