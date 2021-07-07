Wellness Wednesday: new tool at St. Joseph’s Health will improve quality of life for heart failure patients

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health is introducing new cutting-edge technology, the CardioMEMS HF System.

For those with heart failure, it will be a game-changer.

About half the people who develop heart failure die within five years. The new, small sensor will help doctors get ahead.

“The problem with congestive heart failure is our patients get admitted a lot to the hospital,” said Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha, a cardiac electrophysiologist at St. Joseph’s Health.

With each re-admission, the prognosis worsens. The problem is, heart failure has silent symptoms, which make it hard to manage.

“When we do those surveillance techniques, we find no incremental benefit to keeping people out of the hospital,” said Al-Mudamgha.

The CardioMEMS tool will help patients track changes daily.

This would go up from the patient’s groin, all the way up to the heart and then into what we call the main pulmonary arteries and then into one of the branches. Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha

During a 20 minute procedure, surgeons will place the sensor in the pulmonary artery in the back of the lung. Then, every day, patients will lay on a special pillow that measures the pulmonary artery pressure and sends the information directly to their doctor.

“It actually gives us the pressure that is recorded within the lung field and that allows us to know what is normal.” Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha

It’s an early indicator that something is wrong. It can help doctors adjust medication, prevent hospital re-admission, and improve a patient’s survival rate and quality of life.

CardioMEMS is for Class III heart failure patients hospitalized in the past 12 months.

To learn more and see if you qualify, click here.