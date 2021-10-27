Wellness Wednesday: One man’s cancer treatment cut down by five weeks thanks to non-invasive treatment

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No matter the stage or prognosis, no one wants to hear the words “you have cancer.” What if there was a way to cut down on treatment and beat it faster?

That was the case for one Central New York man recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Now, he’s sharing his story hoping to help even more people go from patient to survivor.

“I was actually facing seven weeks of radiation [that] was a suggestion at the time,” said Frank Guido.

That is until he saw an ad for the CyberKnife at the Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York.

It’s a lot less scary than it sounds. It’s a different type of targeted radiation. Totally non-invasive and it sliced Guido’s treatment down from seven weeks to two.

“It definitely saved my, my prostate.” Frank Guido

The CyberKnife zeros in on a small, precise spot that needs radiation while reducing the number of treatments a patient needs and improving their quality of life.

“Protecting the surrounding tissues in the pelvis so that’s why we can minimize the side effects and toxicities,” said Dr. Shing Chin, Radiation Oncologist at HOACNY.

Doctor Chin says the CyberKnife is the most advanced radiation technique they have and he recommends it to any of his patients who qualify.

“It’s a big difference. It’s more convenient and improves the patient life quality.” Dr. Shing Chin

Guido is living proof. “At my six-month check-up, my prostate PSA went from a 6.8 down to a .6,” he said.

Guido believes the CyberKnife gave him a future. He hopes more people will learn about the technology so they too can get back to their life and family faster.

The Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York is the only place that offers the CyberKnife in the CNY region.

To see if the CyberKnife is a treatment option for you or your loved one call 315-472-7504.