NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cornell team may be at the forefront of a major medical advancement.

Through a study funded by the National Institutes of Health, this team of doctors and researchers is creating a rapid and portable test for prostate cancer.

The goal for the tiny test strip is to reach people with limited access to healthcare, who often get diagnosed too late.

Doctor David Nanus is a Professor of Medicine at Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine. He’s also one of the study’s co-authors.

Nanus says the test strip looks similar to an at-home COVID-19 test, but instead of a nasal swab, it involves a finger prick.

Courtesy: Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University

The test they developed is really the ability to take a drop of blood from a finger stick and read it in a handheld device right there. Doctor David Nanus – Professor of Medicine at Urology, Weill Cornell Medicine

Nanus explains the test is designed to be cheap to mass-produce, easy to use, and portable.

That combination is important because it makes it possible to screen people right at a health fair or, even more significant, in underserved communities.

“Prostate cancer, unfortunately, is higher among Black men or patients, men of African descent, and they have a higher mortality.” Dr, David Nanus

With a historic distrust towards the medical community, Nanus says a lot of Black men in their 40s, 50s, and 60s don’t see their doctor often enough.

The point of this project is to bring the test right to these men through their barbershops.

“We educate the barbers as citizen scientists and they have that conversation with the clients that are getting their hair cut,” he explained.

This way, men will have someone they trust asking if they’ve ever been screened. If the answer is no, the test will be right there and within minutes, the results will be too.

It will make screening easier and faster while hopefully, reaching men before it’s too late.

“That’s the ultimate goal is to, just earlier diagnoses and treatment before the cancer becomes more advanced,” said Nanus.

Dr. Nanus says they were recently given a grant from the Department of Defense to further verify the test.

After one more small study, they’ll start educating and training barbers in Brooklyn to see if this approach works. However, it could be another year or a year and a half before the test is in barbershops.