Wellness Wednesday: Prioritizing mental health for moms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mental health is important year-round and May puts a focus on it. The month also highlights maternal mental health.

It’s something the owner of Momleta Syracuse thinks about all the time with her group of moms.

At all ages and stages, Kate Jwaskiewicz leads her group of moms on a health journey that’s about more than dropping a few pounds.

“One in five women actually go along the post-partum depression or some sort of mental health disorder journey post-baby.” Kate Jwaskiewicz

It can be isolating and lonely if you don’t have a good support group.

Jwaskiewicz says being part of a group like Momleta can give moms fitness, friendship, and a healthy outlet from all life throws at them.

“It’s unbelievable how important it is to just physically and emotionally connect with other moms,” Jwaskiewicz said.

She believes a connection with like-minded moms is essential, and for some of them, gaining a community of support is worth more than the weight they’ll lose.

There’s one in five women, you’re definitely not alone in this journey. It’s really great to have a group of women that can support you, lift you up, and say ‘hey I’ve been through that or maybe I haven’t but just talk to me, we’re here for you.’ Kate Jwaskiewicz

It’s not always easy for moms to prioritize themselves, but when they do, Jwaskiewicz says there’s often a ripple effect, especially if your kids see it firsthand.

“It is amazing how quickly you will see that happiness and that fulfillment trickle down to your little ones and how much happier and healthier they will be when they see mommy doing something for themselves,” she said.

If you’d like to get involved with Momleta you can visit their page.

For resources for mental health help for moms, visit the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance.