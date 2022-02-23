SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in American women. There’s a 93% chance you’ll survive if it’s caught early, but not everyone has access to the necessary tools for prevention.

That’s where the Upstate Cancer Center’s program She Matters comes in.

It’s a community outreach program in Syracuse that started in 2014. They train people to be ‘resident health advocates’ (RHA) and serve the communities they live in.

One RHA is Janet Bacon. She knows first-hand what it’s like to go through the program.

Bacon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 after She Matters helped her get a mammogram.

Now, she’s cancer-free. It’s a milestone Bacon believes she reached because of people like Rachel Osiecki and the She Matters Program.

“It’s women supporting women at a grassroots level,” said Osiecki, the project and program coordinator.

Osiecki says they reach people where they are and make sure everyone has access to a mammogram, whether or not they have insurance.

“In the last 7 years, we’ve done 815 mammograms and counting,” she said.

Bacon was one of them. She knows what it’s like to get the diagnosis no one ever wants to hear, to go through surgery and radiation, and to make it to the other side.

This is why Bacon decided to become a health advocate herself.

“It makes me feel good, you know, that I really help someone get that service they needed,” Bacon said.

Bacon is someone those in her neighborhood can trust. When she talks to other women, she uses her story to encourage them to put their health first and not put off a mammogram.

“You’re always gonna be tired but you gotta do it. You gotta take care of yourself if you wanna live.” Janet Bacon

If you’d like to get involved or learn more about She Matters, call them 315-484-4237.