Wellness Wednesday: stark statistics for women’s heart health, cardiologist wants faster diagnosis and treatment

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR–TV) — Heart Disease is the leading cause of death and when you zero in on women’s heart health, the statistics are staggering.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, a cardiologist with the Syracuse American Heart Association is sharing the signs and symptoms, hoping to help women get diagnosed faster.

“Women are more likely to die within the first 30 days after their heart attack,” said Cardiologist Nelly Kazzaz.

Despite those stats, Kazzaz says me women are less likely to get a fast diagnosis because the knowledge of heart health isn’t as strong as it is for men.

“In the scheme of things, we have about 50 years knowledge into the woman and heart disease. So, it’s relatively younger,” Kazzaz said.

She wants women to be their own advocates and know the signs of a heart attack, which for women, vary from men and are different from the typical chest pain and pressure.

Women are more likely to have atypical symptoms including shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, nausea, vomiting, jaw pain, neck pain, back pain, arm pain. Cardiologist Nelly Kazzaz

So, what can we do to prevent one? Kazzaz says we should snack smart, fuel with healthy choices, and get our steps in.

“You don’t have to go to the gym to get your heart moving. You can walk, you can skip, you can jump, you can dance,” Kazzaz said.

Small things that can go a long way. If there’s anything we’ve taken away from the pandemic, she hopes we’ve learned how strong and resilient we are and how capable we are of making changes when it puts our health at the top.

“Self-care for women is not selfishness. We cannot pour from an empty cup.” Nelly Kazzaz

Taking time for yourself now, so you and your heart thank you later.

