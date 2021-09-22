Wellness Wednesday: Study could help diagnose Lyme sooner, more participants needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Researchers are making progress in a study that could lead to the creation of a life-changing test.

It’s called the ImmuneSense Lyme Study and Upstate Medical University is taking part.

They’re working on developing a test that could detect and diagnose Lyme disease sooner.

Researchers are getting closer to the finish line, but they need more patients to enroll.

Infectious Disease Physician Kris Paolino treats patients for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. He says the current tests are not the most accurate because they look at someone’s antibody response.

“If you have somebody who has an acute tick bite and they have a rash, and it’s only been two to three weeks, they may not have that antibody response built up yet and because of that, we can’t measure that in the lab,” said Paolino.

So, he and other researchers like Lance Baldo, Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies, are working to develop a faster, more accurate test.

They think T-cells may be the key.

T-cells are an early responder when you get infected with something like Lyme disease and so, we’re seeing, can we pick up that unique t-cell signature that’s specific for Lyme disease? Lance Baldo, Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies was able to do the same thing with COVID-19, and they’re getting closer with Lyme.

However, they need more people to enroll in their ImmuneSense Lyme Study.

They’re recruiting people with a recent infection and a rash. The patient has to be within about seven days of a diagnosis and at the start of treatment.

They’re also looking for people with co-infections such as Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, and Ehrlichiosis.

Right now, they’re validating data and trying to identify sensitivity in a small group. The next step will most likely involve a larger study over multiple states.

If you’re interested in enrolling click here.