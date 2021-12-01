Wellness Wednesday: The innovative procedure that could help you fight heartburn and GERD

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may remember last week’s Wellness Wednesday, focusing on acid reflux and GERD, which can flare up during the holiday season.

In this week’s installment, we’re diving deeper into an innovative and surgical way to manage and treat some cases of heartburn and/or GERD.

It’s called the Linx Implant Procedure.





Dr. Atul Maini does the procedure at the Heartburn Center inside St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The small device looks like a bracelet. It’s made up of titanium beads, the least-reactive material inside the body, and a magnetic core.

Dr. Maini says the device has made a huge difference for some of his patients.

[Latch it] like a ring around the esophagus and stomach junction and it sits there. So, when you eat it opens and when you don’t eat or swallow it remains shut and controls the acid in an excellent, excellent way. Dr. Atul Maini – Medical Director, Heartburn Center

Maini says the Linx device helps patients with GERD who have lost muscle strength at the top of their esophagus, unable to keep acid from going back into the esophagus.

The robotic procedure can be done in two to three hours and patients can go home the same day.

“For the first time, some of these patients can eat a full meal,” said Maini. “Because the reflux is controlled, they can sleep flat, they can sleep with their spouses in the same room.”

It’s not for everyone. If you have heartburn and/or GERD, you should talk to your doctor to see if you’re a candidate and discuss the possible side effects.

You can also call the Heartburn Center at Saint. Joseph’s Hospital at 866-HRT-Burn or 315-726-7033.