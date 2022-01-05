Wellness Wednesday: the topic that doesn’t have to be taboo. Are you suffering from this? You’re not alone!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a common condition many women suffer from, but about half don’t seek treatment.

It’s not something people typically talk about, but St. Joseph’s Health Urogynocologist Keila Muniz says 30 to 50 percent of women in the U.S. suffer from it: urinary incontinence.

“Age, unfortunately, is a factor, but things like obesity, pregnancies, and medical conditions such as diabetes can affect it,” she said.

The thing is, it’s treatable.

For starters, let’s talk about the two kinds: stress and urgency.

Stress incontinence is the type of involuntary leakage that comes with that increase in intra-abdominal pressure. So with exertion, with coughing, laughing, sneezing, high impact exercise. Dr. Keila Muniz

The other type is urgency incontinence, which is leakage associated with a strong urge to urinate, often caused by a contraction of the bladder.

“It’s that quick urge and you gotta go, you gotta go and you’re rushing to make it to the bathroom and you might have an accident on the way there.” dr. Muniz

Patients can suffer from both. Things like carbonation, alcohol, and caffeine can make it worse.

However, both stress and urgency incontinence can be treated through exercises to re-train the bladder, medications, or surgery.

“It is a common condition but there are definitely treatment options out there and they [patients] don’t have to suffer it in silence. I think once it starts affecting their quality of life, they should reach out to their physician and let them know what’s going on.”

Dr. Muniz adds there are two big red flags: leakage associated with blood and leakage associated with pain.

Also, if you have three or more urinary tract infections in a year, Muniz says you should seek out a specialist.