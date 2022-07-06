SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Biotin is red hot in the beauty business and women have been buying bottles of it for years.

However, taking the vitamin meant to help with one thing may be hurting another.

“This can actually have an impact on lab testing,” said Dr. Kaushal Nanavati, assistant dean of wellness at Upstate University Hospital.

Nanavati explains how a recent survey found biotin can cause false levels of TSH, or Thyroid Stimulating Hormone.

“Now, the clinician is gonna look at that and make a decision on a health condition,” Nanavati said.

In some cases, he says patients can end up being put on medications they don’t actually need. This is why he says it’s essential people are telling their doctors what they’re taking.

“The reality is, if the full information is not known, then people are working in the dark oftentimes.” Dr. Kaushal Nanavati

Nanavati is also encouraging people to turn to food for their nutrients, rather than reaching for a supplement.

If they do want to take a supplement, Nanavati says they should talk to their doctor first.

“People have to be very wise about what they put into their bodies because that does have a long-term impact over time,” he said.