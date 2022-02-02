Wellness Wednesday: Upstate addressing health equity on World Cancer Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In two days, people all over the globe will stop to recognize World Cancer Day. This year’s theme is about closing the care gap and creating health equity.

It’s something those at the Upstate Cancer Center are trying to do through different programs.

They know battling cancer is an uphill climb for anyone, but your finances and resources could put you at a disadvantage from the start.

“Socio-economic status correlates very strongly to five-year survival rates after a cancer diagnosis,” said the Upstate Cancer Center’s Interim Director, Thomas Vandermeer.

Vandermeer and his colleagues are working to help create a world where everyone has equal access to treatment.

In remote areas, the Upstate team is helping patients get to and from their appointments.

They’re doing similar outreach in urban areas. “Community health workers just get into underserved areas and just work directly with people to increase screening rates,” Vandermeer said.

Upstate also uses its mammogram van to reach more people.

Vandermeer says they have a navigation program that pairs every cancer patient with a nurse to guide them through their journey and hopefully into remission.

“You take the focus off the cancer, put the focus back on just their life cause sometimes it can get out of balance,” Vandermeer said.

Sadly, he sees firsthand, not every patient has a happy ending:

Where I feel it the most is in the refugee population where there’s just massive language barriers. You can actually see that things are challenging. They’re not getting what they need, they don’t show up for appointments. So, you see that, and when you see that you recognize that it’s probably just the tip of the iceberg.

Vandermeer wants to do more.

“You’re always left with feeling that we outta be able to do better for them as a society and as a system.” Thomas Vandermeer

Through the awareness of World Cancer Day and the programs at Upstate, he’s hopeful they can work to close the gap and be part of the solution.

“I think there’s, there’s a lot of room for optimism,” Vandermeer said.