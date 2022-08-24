Tired of waiting for the State Fair or summer to come around? Make shaved ice at home with a shaved ice or snow cone machine and flavored syrup.

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is officially here, but if you have dietary restrictions it can be a little challenging.

We’re breaking down where you can find gluten free and vegan foods.

Let’s start on the far side of the fair. Past the RV parking area, you can enjoy gluten free sundaes and shakes at Skippy’s.

If Italian Ice is more your speed, you’ll probably like Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices next to Restaurant Row. The ice is dairy, soy, gluten, and nut free. They also have a number of vegan dishes including vegan mac and cheese, vegan cookies, and they have gluten free cookies.

Next on our list is Chocolate Moonshine. Outside the Center of Progress Building, it’s your place for gluten free and vegan fudge. They also claim to use 30% less sugar.

Looking for lunch? Rickey’s Jerky has two new flavors: chili lime and lemon pepper. It’s all gluten free.

You’ll also find plenty of options at the vendors near the Eatery:

Moose Juice — vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free

The Bake Lab — gluten free-vegan cookie dough cup

Sundaze Hard Soft Serve — advertises dairy free ice cream

Porky’s Pork Palace — sandwiches can be made gluten free with no bun. BBQ sauces/rubs are gluten free

Map not working? You can also access it here.