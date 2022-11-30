(WSYR-TV) — There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but doctors believe some diets may slow dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association has found strong evidence three diets may lower the risk of cognitive decline.

All three center around the same core concepts: filling up on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, lean meat like fish, and limiting red meat, sweets, and dairy.

DASH Diet

It stands for Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it was developed to prevent high blood pressure and diabetes, which can both increase cognitive decline.

In addition to avoiding sugar, this diet also involves little consumption of sodium.

Mediterranean Diet

The popular diet incorporates different aspects of healthy eating in the areas bordering the Mediterranean Sea.

Studies show it can lower the risk of memory loss.

Research published in the Academy of Neurology found fish, vegetables and olive oil may protect the brain from protein buildup that can lead to Alzheimer’s.

MIND Diet

It’s a hybrid of the first two.

It follows the same foundation and puts an emphasis on berries, plant-based foods, and wine. It also avoids butter, cheese, sweets, and fried and fast foods.

A National Institutes of Health study found this diet lowered the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by 53 percent.

There’s still a lot to learn, but those at the National Institutes of Health believe these types of diets filled with foods that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties may protect the brain.

As always, you should talk to your doctor about what changes may work best for you.