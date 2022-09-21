CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you go in for a routine scan feeling fine, you rarely think you’re going to walk out hearing you have cancer.

Unfortunately, that was the reality for the owner of Critter Sitters.

She’s been juggling chemo, running a business, and finding time to help herself heal. Now, in the middle of her battle, she’s giving back with a self-care celebration Sunday, September 25.

As the owner of Critter Sitters, Stephanie Perotti’s core has been caring for dogs. Now, taking care of herself has become her full-time job.

Her first colonoscopy revealed she has rectal cancer.

My whole life had to change. Of being patient, to being kind to myself, and actually taking. I’m a giver so this doesn’t bode well with me. Stephanie Perotti

After seven rounds of chemo, Perotti is staring down radiation, more chemo, and surgery.

What’s been shocking for Perotti, is seeing how full the infusion room is.

So now, she’s hosting Critter Crushes Cancer, a self-care celebration on Sunday, September 25.

She’s bringing together yoga, meditation, and breathing. Each pillar has been helping her heal, and Perotti is hoping they’ll help someone else.

The event runs from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Beard Park in Fayetteville.

It’s free and supports the non-profit Cancer Connects. So far, Perotti has raised $34,000 for Cancer Connects.

Perotti’s oncologist, Dr. Anthony Scalzo from Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY will be a guest speaker at the event.

You’re encouraged to bring a yoga mat, but if you don’t have one the studios will bring some as well.