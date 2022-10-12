CORNELL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents know, there’s no getting kids away from tablets and technology. So instead of fighting it, why not embrace it and find a way to make it work for you?

It may not be as hard as you think. A researcher at Cornell University has found a way to put a positive spin on screentime.

“We’re not getting rid of screens, we just have to be smarter with how we use them as parents.” Dr. Laura Bellows – Associate Professor in Nutrition, Cornell

Her ongoing research led to a 2019-2020 study that’s now providing parents of preschoolers with apps that promote healthy eating and exercise.

“We had been hearing from parents that they needed activities to do with their kids, especially around physical activity because they were not confident in how to engage preschoolers in age-appropriate movement. They wanted activities to do when it was snowing and they couldn’t be outside, or those in urban areas didn’t always feel that their kids were safe being outside.” Dr. Laura Bellows

A $5 million USDA grant helped fund part of the HEROs (HEalthy EnviROnments) study.

Dr. Bellows and her colleagues at Cornell partnered with New Mexico State University, developing four apps for preschoolers that parents can download for free on a phone or tablet.

The apps are called Tasting Party Express, Jungle Gym 1, Jungle Gym 2, and Spin-n-Move.

Each app uses cartoon characters to encourage preschoolers to try new foods and boost their activity inside. They also help introduce and boost movement-based vocabulary.

“The physical activity apps are about seven minutes of length. Kids engage 80 percent of that time in moderate to vigorous physical activity,” Dr. Bellows says.

The apps prompt kids to get up and follow along. It’s seven minutes a child can spend with active screen time instead of sedentary screen time.

Dr. Bellows said nearly all parents in the study reported their children’s physical activity increased after playing Jungle Gym 1 and 2.

Their kids were also more willing to try new foods after playing Tasting Party Express.

“Feel OK with putting your child in front of a screen for seven minutes and that they’re getting something healthy and valuable out of it, but you’re able to go to the bathroom or throw a load of laundry in,” says Bellows. “We’re doing the best we can as moms and we’re trying to just develop tools that help you be the best parent you can be.”

You can download the apps for free from the Apple store or Google Play.