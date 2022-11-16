(WSYR-TV) — Eating fish can have several health benefits and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating it at least twice a week. However, certain types of fish can have high levels of mercury.

The genuine concern comes into play when someone has too much mercury exposure and can develop mercury poisoning, which can cause fatigue, muscle weakness, dizziness, and even organ damage.

Harvard researchers say generally speaking, the bigger the fish the greater the risk, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fill your plate with fish.

From omega-3 fatty acids to vitamins D and B2, seafood can serve you in many ways.

These researchers also say cooking can reduce mercury in fish by up to 30 percent and some fish are safer than others.

You can follow the acronym SMASH. It stands for salmon, (Atlantic) mackerel, anchovies, sardines, and herring.

These fish are considered the safest and healthiest to eat. They’re nutrient-rich, high in omega-3s, and low in mercury.

The bottom line? These Harvard researchers say the fear of mercury shouldn’t prevent you from choosing fish as a food source.