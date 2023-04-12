SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — How effective are colonoscopies? A recent study has some questioning if they should get their next scan, but those at Upstate are reassuring you that you should.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Some in the medical field caution that it makes it sound like a colonoscopy doesn’t impact your risk of dying from colon cancer.

Upstate’s Doctor Jeff Albright says that’s a bit misleading.

Like most studies, there was a control group. However, the colonoscopy group included a large number of people who turned down the screening.

Of the people who were offered, only about 40% actually took them up on getting the screening performed and so you have 60% percent of people that never had anything done and probably are really diluting the impact of what the colonoscopy actually did. Dr. Jeff Albright

Dr. Albright says what’s more significant is what happened when they looked at those who said yes to screening.

“It [screening] actually decreased the risk of developing colon cancer by over 30% and decreased the death rate of colon cancer by about 50%,” he said. “That’s a pretty good test.”

His take? The study really only emphasizes that screenings only work if people get them. So, don’t cancel your colonoscopy.

“Right now, colonoscopy is our gold standard. It’s the best test for identifying and preventing cancers,” said Albright.