SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tucked inside the city’s south side is the Sankofa District.

It was once bustling with mom-and-pop shops. Now, it looks a bit different.

“Over time, it has turned into a food desert, as well as an area with many economic disadvantages,” said SeQuoia Kemp.

Kemp is a co-founder and the executive director of the Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center.

She wanted to create a safe space for Black, Brown, and Indigenous people who need support.

Every Wednesday, the doors open to anyone facing financial hurdles.

They have pampers, bottles, clothes, and even reproductive supplies. It’s all donated and it’s all free.

“There are people who come every week, there are people who come every other week, there are people who come once a month,” said Assata Bey, one of the birth workers.

Bey helps moms fill bags with things they otherwise can’t afford. She sees firsthand how much it means. “People need support,” she said.

“In Syracuse, you know, we have a three to one unemployment gap. So, Black people in our community are living in severe poverty.” SeQuoia Kemp

They’re often going six to eight weeks without pay if they have no job benefits and a new baby.

So, this safe haven is breaking down that barrier while opening the door to something bigger — community.

“We have co-mothering, which is a support group for Black mothers,” said Kemp.

Kemp says they’re hoping to disrupt the current cycle while giving moms connections and support.

Give a person a moment to just say, I live in poverty, sure but that doesn’t mean that we can’t look good, we can’t feel good and enjoy our community. SeQuoia Kemp

Since it’s all donation-based, they’re always looking for:

reusable bags

diaper bags

baby wipes and diapers

boys clothes – infant to toddler

lightly used breastfeeding supplies, pumps

To access their services or make a donation, click here to make an appointment.