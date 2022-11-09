SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you feel like you’re dragging a little more this week, you’re in good company.

The concept may feel backward since we gained an hour of sleep over the weekend. However, being off by even one hour takes time to adjust.

The “fall back” from daylight saving can impact your mood, skin, and even your heart.

Doctors with the Cleveland Sleep Disorders Clinic say it’s all about the circadian rhythm, which is the process your body takes to go through the sleep/wake cycle.

According to ABC news, researchers say the fall switch is linked with an 11% increase in depressive episodes.

The good news, it may also be linked with a 21% decrease in heart attacks. That’s likely because of the extra hour of sleep we got.

So, what can you do to get better sleep?

Sleep Specialists say it’s a good idea to develop a routine and stick to it. This could include winding down an hour before you go to sleep. Putting yourself in that sleep mindset can help your body continue to adjust.

Another tip? Exercise outside. That’s because natural sunlight can help your body adjust.

Doctors also advise you to avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evening.