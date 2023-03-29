SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For years, the keto diet has been one of the most popular weight loss diets.

12.9 million Americans follow it every year, but does the harm outweigh the benefit?

New research shows the keto diet, known to help people drop weight, may raise their risk of heart attack and stroke because it may produce higher levels of bad cholesterol.

Keto works by cutting back on carbs, forcing your body to burn fat for fuel.

It’s a low-carb, high-fat diet. People tend to pile on butter, whole-fat milk, mayonnaise, and other foods high in saturated fats, which can cause build-up inside arteries and restrict blood flow to the heart and brain.

The study compared 305 people eating a low-carb, high-fat diet to about 12,000 people on a standard diet.

Researchers found after an average of 11.8 years, people on a keto-type diet had a more than two times higher risk of having several major cardiovascular events.

However, researchers say this may not be the case for people who follow keto for a short amount of time.

Scientists also say the study showed an association between the diet and an increased risk for heart disease, not a causal relationship.

If you’re thinking about starting keto, or maybe you already have, talk to your doctor about the impact it could have on your body.