SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cancer is the leading cause of line of duty deaths for firefighters. They’re also at a much higher risk of getting diagnosed earlier than the rest of us.

“66% of line of duty deaths from firefighters are due to cancer,” said Dr. Steven Duffy, a medical oncologist for Hematology-Oncology Associations of CNY.

So, there’s a push to get them screened sooner.

For the second year in a row, the city the Syracuse is offering a day full of life-saving screenings for firefighters 10 years earlier than the normal recommendations. It’s being organized by The Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York, Crouse Health, CRA Medical Imaging, and HOA.

On Saturday, May 14 Syracuse firefighters will be able to get the following screenings in one place in less than two hours:

Colorectal cancer test kit

Blood tests for prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and thyroid cancer

Electrocardiogram and a cardiac stress test

Low-dose CT scan for lung cancer

Cancer genetics screening

Information about YMCA services and an eight-week trial for non-members

Referrals to local dermatologists for skin cancer screenings

Advice and recipes from registered dietitians

These firefighters are told to train like their life depends on it but they often don’t screen like their health depends on it… and it does.

“This is a population that cares so much about others but gosh you have to take the time to take care of yourself,” said Dr. Duffy.

The hope is that having all these screenings in one place will encourage more firefighters to be checked.

The screening is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 14 at the HOA East Syracuse office.

Click here to make an appointment or call 315-472-7504.