SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — About 92% of moms start out struggling to breastfeed. For many, it’s near impossible to reach the recommended guidelines of breastfeeding exclusively for the first six months.

As we close out the awareness week, a program with Upstate University Hospital is pushing how important support is. For a local mom, it was everything.

“I had Milo my last year of residency,” said Birx Nolan.

Nolan is grateful that as an OBGYN resident, she worked in a place that knows what a new mom needs, supporting her so she could support her baby.

“I even ended up in a couple of deliveries inadvertently wearing my portable pump,” Nolan said.

Unfortunately, not everyone has such a positive experience.

Some women don’t just struggle with latching, they struggle with workplaces that don’t understand how often they need to pump or give them a place to do it.

“Right now, I don’t think our culture is set up as well as it could be,” said Nolan.

That’s where Doctor Jayne Charlamb comes in. She and her team at Upstate’s Breastfeeding Medicine Program have a whole-family approach. It’s tailor-made for families because families don’t share the same struggles.

“I think as a society we need to allow families to make their own choices but support them in doing that,” said Charlamb.

Nolan hopes more moms will find the support they need and speak up for themselves if they don’t.

“Women definitely need to advocate for themselves,” she said.

To get support, you can call Upstate’s Breastfeeding Medicine Program at 315-464-MILK.

Oftentimes, Charlamb says they can help moms over the phone, so you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out.