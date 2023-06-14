BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Up to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage.

Shawna Gould, from Baldwinsville, was that one in four. She lost a baby when she was only the size of a lemon.

However, Shawna found hope through her heartbreak, and she’s spreading it through the Syracuse area.

She started an empowerment brand called Lemon Theory. It represents growing, coping, and thriving, much like her business is now.

“I really strive for women to feel supported, lifted, no matter what their lemons are.” Shawna Gould

Her daughter’s loss empowered her to empower others.

The shirts have different phrases including “The zest is yet to come,” “Squeeze the day,” and “When life gives you lemons, empower women.”

“Each piece is a reminder that we have survived 100% of our bad days,” said Shawna.

She hopes the words printed on her shirts will be uplifting reminders for whoever needs them.

She also partners with non-profits, spreading support through some of her sales to those who need a boost.

You can find Lemon Theory clothes on the racks at Cella V and NutritionFix NY in Baldwinsville, and J Michael Shoes near Syracuse University.

Shawna also co-founded Pretty Girl Walk CNY, a movement to encourage the mental and physical health of local women of all ages.