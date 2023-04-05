LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Intermittent fasting is a popular weight loss trend, where you go 12 hours or more without eating, but new facts may have you picking up the fork.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, suggests intermittent fasting may not be the secret sauce to weight loss.

Liverpool Registered Dietitian Emily Tills explains the science behind the study:

“It’s [intermittent fasting] not freeing extra fat mass, it’s not promoting a faster weight loss. The reason why people are losing weight, it’s not because of the time-restricted eating, it’s because they’re eating less food overall.”

The study goes even further, suggesting the most effective strategy for weight loss is eating small meals throughout the day, rather than packing your plate with larger, high-calorie meals in a certain time window.

Tills says there are other positives to that approach as well.

“Having small, microdoses of food throughout the day, it’s going to be better for your blood sugar, better for your hormones, better for your health overall, then you’re going to feel better and have more equal energy throughout the day,” said Tills.

With that being said, intermittent fasting can be beneficial for some people.

If you’re a late-night eater, it can help curb snacking. Tills also says it can help shift workers who eat and sleep during odd hours find some consistency.

Mayo Clinic research even suggests fasting may reduce inflammation.

It’s important to remember, what works for one person may not work for another.

So, talk to your doctor about what’s best for your body before making a switch, especially if you have any medical problems.