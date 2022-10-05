FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. So, with October being the awareness month, there’s a big push to get screened.

Dr. Kara Kort is the Medical Director of Breast Care and Surgery at St. Joseph’s Health.

She typically tells her patients, if they have 10 friends, statistically, one of them will get breast cancer.

While that can be overwhelming and scary, Dr. Kort always talks to her patients about the positive prognoses they often see.

“Some breast cancers are definitely more aggressive than others, but most of the time it’s not and it’s very treatable and most women do very very well. The five and ten-year survival rates for breast cancer is over 90 percent.“

Dr. Kort spends a lot of time trying to put her patients at ease and hopefully, help them navigate the road to remission.

She encourages them to use the tools we have, like getting screened and even looking into genetic testing that her colleague Mya Robertson does.

Genetic testing is a great way to identify a pre-disposition you may have, which may increase your risk of developing cancers in the future. Mya Robertson

Robertson says knowledge is power because if you do end up having a gene, they can start screening you earlier than the typical recommendation or add to your routine screenings.

“A lot of women are surviving these days and most of it is, in part because of early detection,” said Mya. “We can screen them and prevent things from developing, it could save lives.”

As far as screening goes, Dr. Kort says there are conflicting recommendations from different medical organizations such as The American Cancer Society and The American Association of Radiologists.

“Some organizations say start at 40 and do it once a year. Some say start at 45. Some say at 50 do it every other year,” Dr. Kort said.

Her advice? Talk with your doctor and find out if you’re considered high risk. Then you can tailor a screening plan specifically to you.