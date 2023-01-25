SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you sick of struggling to sleep? You’re in good company.

If it’s not tossing and turning, it’s waking up feeling half-awake.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla asked a sleep specialist if there’s a secret we can uncover.

Turns out, the hack may lie within our habits.

Doctor Sherif El Bayadi with St. Joseph’s Health says what we do during the day sets us up for success or insomnia.

His advice? Don’t drink caffeine or alcohol late in the day. Both can keep you up.

The same rule applies to your dinner. He says you want to eat two to three hours before bed. If that’s not possible, at least one hour before.

Exercising earlier in the day can also help you fall asleep faster.

Finally, create a routine.

“Our bodies like regularity. So a regular sleep time, a regular wake time is very important and of course, some of the other obvious things are a comfortable room, a quiet room, comfortable bed.” Dr. Sherif El Bayadi

Bright lights from phones and televisions can also impact sleep. He suggests using blue light filters if you have them.