SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than one in 10 kids ages 12 to 17 are living with severe depression.

That statistic comes from recent data from Mental Health America, showing a dramatic rise in mental health concerns.

As we close out Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re looking into what’s contributing to the problem and how you can help your child.

For much of America, mental health was a hurdle before the pandemic.

Then, the virus shut the world down, making the problem even worse, and many are still suffering in silence.

When it comes to kids and teens, St. Joseph’s Health Psychologist Dr. Monique Winnett said social media isn’t helping.

Dr. Winnett said part of the problem is that brains don’t fully develop until the early to late 20s.

So, with the internet at their fingertips, kids are flooded with feeds telling them how they should or shouldn’t look.

Many of them don’t know how to filter through that, and other generations didn’t have to.

“I speak a lot with parents that I work with that they really need to be the frontal lobe for their children and help with that decision making.” Dr. Monique Winnett, Clinical Psychologist

What does that look like? The key is keeping communication constant.

If your kids will let you, Dr. Winnett suggests scrolling through their social media accounts with them.

Being able to sit down and what are you seeing, what are you hearing, and what are people talking about, so you can help them mitigate some of that and help them make sense of it and so that as a parent, you can be aware of what they are being exposed to and help them do that in a way that can be a learning process as opposed to something that’s more detrimental. Dr. Winnett

She also said you should not feel like you have to fight this battle alone.

If you can’t crack a conversation with your child about how they’re feeling, lean on anyone your child clicks with. It could be a neighbor, another family member, your pediatrician, a guidance counselor, or a friend’s parent.

If your child does not have an adult point person to turn to and you are concerned, it may be time to turn to a professional.