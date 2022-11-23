SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some would say we’re stepping into the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be a tough time for people trying to stay on track with their health and weight goals.

Temptations are everywhere. So, let’s walk through some simple steps to help you eat guilt-free without giving up on your favorite parts of the feast.

Don’t Skip Meals

If you hold off on eating, hoping to save calories and splurge during dinner, your plan isn’t bulletproof. Nutritionists warn, fasting before the feast can often lead to overeating.

Instead, they say don’t back out of breakfast. Start your day by eating something small.

If you’re hungry after breakfast and you still have hours to go, don’t be afraid to have a small snack to hold you over.

Tackle the Table by Choosing Color

Make a plate that looks festive and bright.

Those at the Mayo Clinic say half your dish should be vegetables.

Fit in Your Favorites

Thanksgiving only comes once a year. So don’t skip out on grandma’s famous pie.

The Mayo Clinic also encourages you to enjoy a little bit of everything you love, guilt-free.

One way to do it is by taking smaller portions, eating everything in moderation, and waiting about 10 minutes for your food to settle before taking seconds.

Keep Moving

We all have a lot on our plate this time of year! Exercise can often end up on the back burner.

The CDC says staying active could be your secret weapon.

You can even make it a family affair.

After your holiday meal, get the whole gang together and walk off all that stuffing so you don’t feel so…. stuffed!

Most of all, remember what the holiday season is all about. It’s the season of giving, laughing, and celebrating time with people you love.

So, focus more on family fun and less on food!